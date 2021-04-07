How to check if the Outriders servers are down

Need to know the Outriders server status? We all struggled to hop into Enoch during Outriders' opening weekend, whether it was getting kicked from crossplay matches with our pals, or getting stuck on the sign-in screen. And since singleplayer is online-only, you'll still be affected by server issues if you want to play solo. Unfortunately, problems continue to surface thick and fast.

While the launch day woes are now in the past, it's worth knowing where to turn to if you begin to experience issues again. If you're struggling to connect to the servers, or find that the game is crashing unexpectedly, I'm here to help you find a fix as quickly as possible. Here's how to check the status of the Outriders servers, so you can get back to scooping up legendary weapons and perfecting your builds.

Outriders server status: How to check it

It's best to go straight to the source to check the status of the Outriders servers, and Square Enix has made it easy to see when there's a problem on their dedicated Outriders servers status page.

Gain true power with these Outriders guides (Image credit: Square Enix) Outriders classes: Which path to choose

Outriders Trickster: Powerful early setups

Outriders Pyromancer: Fiery starter skills

Outriders Devastator: Top tank setups

Outriders Technomancer: Support your squad

There's not much information on the page itself, but at a glance you can see when the game's core components and multiplayer services are operational. As you'd expect, green means good. At time of writing, there are also links to Square Enix's Steam and Reddit threads outlining known crossplay issues, which are still being investigated.

In the event that the servers are down, I also recommend checking the Outriders Twitter account. People Can Fly posted frequent updates during the game's launch, and while the hiccups were frustrating, they did well to keep players in the loop when things went pear-shaped. You can also join the Outriders Discord to stay in the know.

If you're still encountering problems after checking these pages, it's worth verifying that the problem isn't on your PC. Sometimes hitting ALT+F4 and relaunching does the trick, and it's always worth turning your system off entirely and switching it back on again. If the issue persists, head to the Square Enix support page to report it.

Outriders known issues and how to fix them

Inventory wiped

There's a nasty Outriders bug that's completely wiping inventories at present, and all we can do for now is wait for People Can Fly to find a fix. The team is unsure whether they'll restore inventory items and accolades on an individual basis, or push a single restoration patch for all players.

Crossplay disconnects between PC and console

Automatic matchmaking between PC and consoles has been temporarily disabled. For now, those playing on Steam and Epic can team up, and those on consoles are also able to join each other's lobbies. However, PC and console players cannot play together. The devs are working on a patch, but are yet to deploy it.

Game crashes to desktop/stuttering

Fix: Run the game using DirectX11. Alternatively, disable DLSS, turn off Vsync, and play in windowed mode.

Blurred visuals

Fix: Head to the Options menu, select the Display tab, and disable the FPS limit.