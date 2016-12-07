Omen by HP announced as headline sponsor of the PC Gamer Weekender 2017

Last week, Samuel outlined why the PC Gamer Weekender 2017 will kick ass—and today we've got another reason to shout about next year's second annual show: Omen, HP’s new breed of gaming machines and accessories, has been revealed as its headline sponsor.

This means that besides the event's ever-expanding list of top-class games, attendees will get the chance to see the super-powerful Omen X out in the wild. Fancy a peek under the hood of this uber-cool machine? Here's our Chris doing exactly that:

The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP is the UK’s only event dedicated solely to PC gaming. Following the success of this year's show, both the Sega and Bandai Namco Entertainment Zones return for 2017—which means you'll have the chance to get your hands on the likes of Sega's Motorsport Manager, Dawn of War 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and many more.

Microsoft makes its debut next year, bringing with it Halo Wars 2—in particular its Blitz Firefight mode—while Koch and Torn Banner will be there with Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 and Mirage: Arcane Warfare respectively.

Of course this is far from the full list: there are more games to be announced in the coming weeks and months here, via the PC Gamer Weekender website, and on the PC Gamer Weekender Twitter feed.

The PC Gamer Weekender Played On Omen by HP takes place in Olympia London on February 18-19. Tickets can be purchased this way—and, since we're in a celebratory mood, we've created a unique ticket discount code. Enter 'OmenbyHP' for 20 percent off all tickets (valid for the next 7 days from December 7, 2016).