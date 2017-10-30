Nvidia's latest GPU drivers prep your PC for Call of Duty: WWII

Call of Duty: WWII is now right around the corner, and like clockwork Nvidia has released a 'Game Ready' driver package that ensures it will run optimally on GeForce GPUs.

"Game Ready drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases, including Virtual Reality games. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1," Nvidia says.

Nvidia is also known to optimize its drivers for recent games, along with ones that are coming soon. In this case, the new 388.13 WHQL driver release is also optimized for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (released last week) and Need for Speed Payback (due out November10).

As for bug fixes, the new driver release solves an issue that's preventing images from appearing on secondary monitors. It also gets rid of the yellow bang by the graphics entry in the Device Manager, and fixes a corruption issue that would momentarily occur on some laptops right before a streaming games goes into full-screen mode.

In addition to installing new drivers for your GeForce GPU (if that's what you're running), you can preload Call of Duty: WWII on Steam so that you're ready to go the moment it releases on November 3.

You can grab the new driver release through GeForce Experience, or go here to manually download it.