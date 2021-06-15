Sit back, relax, and chill to Noctua's utterly ASMR passive PC build vid

Around here we appreciate a good, quiet PC build, and what better way to learn about how to build one than with Noctua's wonderfully relaxing video on the subject, which explains how best to prepare your PC for its brand new NH-P1 cooler.

There's lots of solid information in the video for any passive PC, from choosing a compatible CPU to a fanless PSU. It also outlines what makes for a good passively-cooled PC case, and explains how best to approach the thermal challenge of picking the best graphics card for the job.

Everything you'll need to know to build a zen PC.

If you prefer the utter silence of reading, you can also read up on Noctua's guidelines in text form.

The NH-P1 is Noctua's latest cooler design, and a highly-anticipated model at that. That's because it's built to be used without any fans for truly passive PC builds. It can be paired up with an impressive range of moderately-powered CPUs, says Noctua, but if you want to head into high-performance territory then you may want to consider the optional low-speed fan for that little extra airflow.

The passive NH-P1 is available worldwide starting today for $110/€110, while the optional fan, the NF-A12x25 LS-PWM, is another $30/€30.