Next South Park: The Fractured But Whole DLC mimics a Tarantino film, but set in a Mexican restaurant

Ever seen Quentin Tarantino's 1996 vampire movie, From Dusk Till Dawn? It's a dark comedy about a group of murderous bloodsuckers in a strip club, and it's a bit of a cult classic. South Park: The Fractured But Whole's next DLC is similar, only instead of a strip club the vampires have flocked to Cartman's favorite Mexican restaurant, Casa Bonita.

The story of From Dusk Till Casa Bonita, which is out on March 20, focuses on The Coon and Mysterion, the superhero alter egos of Cartman and Kenny. Mysterion's sister is trapped inside Casa Bonita with the hungry vampires, and it's your job to break in, nibble on some food, and get her out.

"Visit the famous family eatery and explore Black Bart's Cave, watch the cliff divers, taste the magic of Mexico and defeat the brood of Vampires," reads the news on the Ubisoft website.

coming March 20

The DLC will add a new superhero class: Netherborn, which has "four new occult powers", and players will fight alongside Henrietta, the Goth, a powerful support witch.

From Dusk Till Casa Bonita will cost $11.99.