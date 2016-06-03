New trailer reveals July release for Myst successor Obduction

After nearly a year's delay, Obduction will release July 26 on Steam, Rift and Mac for $30. There's a new teaser to celebrate.

The spiritual successor to Myst, Obduction asks what you would do if you were whisked from your home to a mind-bending realm and had to puzzle your way back. It's good to be prepared, after all.

The trailer is a gorgeous mash-up of the mundane and fantastic, with what look to be some puzzle game staples already visible. What else would you expect from Myst's developers? Even the original composer is signed up for Obduction's soundtrack.