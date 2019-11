It's the sweariest, goriest slice of Bulletstorm footage yet, but the latest trailer shows of everything that promises to be great about the insane shooter. Quad barrelled shotguns, man eating plants, dinosaurs and gratuitous killshots all star in the latest trailer, embedded below.

Head over to the official Bulletstorm site for more on the game. Bulletstorm is due out on February 22.

[via GameTrailers ]