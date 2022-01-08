Netflix is developing a Scott Pilgrim anime

Audio player loading…

Netflix and Universal Content Productions, previously responsible for shows like The Umbrella Academy and Happy!, are developing an anime series based on Scott Pilgrim, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's still early days, but the comics' creator Bryan Lee O'Malley is apparently lined up to write and executive produce the series, with Japanese studio Science Saru, who previously did Devilman Crybaby for Netflix, ready to animate it.

The Scott Pilgrim comics were heavily influenced by videogames, and a sidescrolling beat-em-up followed the 2010 live-action movie, though it only got a PC release in 2021. It seems like a natural fit for Netflix, which has become a home for quality game-adjacent series like The Witcher as well as anime adaptations of games like Castlevania, Dota: Dragon's Blood, and Arcane.

Steven Messner was thoroughly impressed by the League of Legends spin-off Arcane, saying in our review, "Even if Arcane's emotional core doesn't connect at the same level with you, I'd encourage anyone to watch it just for the animation alone. Riot's partnership with French animation studio Fortiche has delivered some amazing trailers, but Arcane is at a level that I've never seen outside of big-budget movies made by Dreamworks or Pixar. The hand-painted art is sumptuous and evocative and there's a masterful use of lighting to create striking bits of contrast—especially in the neon greens of the Undercity. Just as importantly, the 3D modelling of characters is really expressive, which helps sell moments of tragedy. Arcane just looks so damn cool."