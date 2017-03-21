MSI adds X370 Krait Gaming to growing Ryzen motherboard lineup

Little by little, motherboard makers are starting to flesh out the market with more options for people building a system around one of AMD's new Ryzen processors. One of the newest ones comes from MSI. It's the X370 Krait Gaming, which is the the company's fourth X370 chipset motherboard and arguably the boldest terms of appearance.

None of MSI's X370-chipset motherboards look boring by any stretch, though its X370 Krait Gaming stands out from the pack with a aggressive black and white color scheme. It also features white LED lighting.

Of course, looks will only get you so far. The X370 Krait Gaming boasts an 8+2 VRM design and has four DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB of DDR4 memory at 3,200MHz or higher (via overclocking).

On the PCI-Express front, it has two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots (x8/x8), a PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, and three PCIe 2.0 x1 slots.

For storage duties, users have access to six SATA 6Gbps ports with RAID 0/1/10 support. There is also an M.2 slot for installing one of those gum stick-sized SSDs.

Users also get a variety of external connectivity options, including DVI-D and HDMI output, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, four USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A port, a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port, and a Gigabit LAN port, plus audio connectors.

There is no word yet on when the X370 Krait Gaming will be available or for how much, though as a point of reference, MSI's similarly spec'd X3780 Gaming Pro Carbon streets for around $180 .

