Mobile GTX 1050 Ti looks to hold its own against desktop version

In a surprising turn of events, the upcoming mobile version of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card looks like it's benchmarking at a higher performance than its desktop counterpart. However, it becomes less surprising given the mobile version apparently runs at a higher clock speed.

In tests run by LaptopMedia, a laptop version of the GTX 1050 Ti came out on top against a desktop Palit GTX 1050 Ti StormX in 3DMark Cloud Gate (+0.1 percent) and 3DMark Fire Strike (+5 percent) graphics benchmarks. The only win for the desktop version was narrow, and came from the Unigine Heaven 4 test (+0.8 percent).

The laptop version of Nvidia's budget card runs at a base core clock of 1493MHz, with a boost core clock of 1620MHz. Compare this with the 1291 / 1392MHz base / boost clock on the desktop version, and you can see how this has happened.

If these benchmarks are indeed accurate, it looks as though on the budget end of the scale, laptop gaming will be just as good as desktop gaming. Exciting news for gamers on the go.

Our review of the desktop GTX 1050 Ti says the 4GB VRAM is handy, it's quiet and efficient, and it plays 1080p well. However it's not much faster than last year's $200 graphics cards.