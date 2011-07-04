Minecraft passes ten million registered users

Minecraft hits another massive milestone. CVG spots that it now has more than ten million registered users. That means an amount of people equivalent to the population of the Czech Republic are now playing the game.

Most of those registered players have been playing the free version of Minecraft, which doesn't benefit for the wave of updates that Notch and Mojang have been making to the game. However, nearly 2.7 million of those players have paid for the full version at between 10 and 15 Euros, which means Mojang are now probably richer than the Queen of England.

The paid-for, beta version of Minecraft was recently updated with patch 1.7 , which added pistons and shears. The upcoming adventure update will add NPC villages and make Minecraft "more like a game."