Popular

Mighty No. 9 trailer promises to make bad guys "cry like an anime fan on prom night"

By

I'm not sure that taking cheap shots is really the way to go here.

The new Mighty No. 9 trailer, entitled Masterclass, is all about the ninth Mighty's special abilities: his dashes, his combo moves, and his absorption boosts. The narrator is certainly excited about it. Are you? 

I ask because not everyone is. Kotaku, for instance, notes the irony of the line “make the bad guys cry like an anime fan on prom night” in an ad for a game in which you literally play as an anime character, and a lot of YouTube commenters don't seem to disagree. It's possible that the marketing department was going for a proper retro vibe for the retro-styled game—you know, something along the lines of this (or this, or this, or... this?)—but the cringe isn't actually ironic if it's played straight througout. 

I'm not always a great judge of these things, though, and so I leave it to you: Is this, in fact, an awesome thing that is awesome? Or are you getting a slightly off-key vibe from it? 

Either way, Mighty No. 9, barring delays, will be out on June 21.
 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments