Metro: Last Light screenshots go tunnelling

Some very, very dark screenshots of Metro: Last Light have emerged from the Tokyo Game Show, showing off the muscle of 4A Games' increasingly impressive engine. It's perfectly suited to rendering close, dark environments, but will it be able to improve on the narrow turkey shoots of the first game? And will it have the same extraordinary hub areas that let you slum around trashcan fires with fellow survivors, sipping vodka and telling stories about how grand life was before the monsters turned up? We'll find out when Last Light sees the light of day in the summer of 2012. Click ont he screens below to see them full size.