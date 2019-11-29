LEGO Millennium Falcon is at its lowest price ever

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

The LEGO Millennium Falcon kit is at its lowest price ever of $479 for Black Friday. That's 40% off and, yes, it is still pretty steep for a toy. But have you seen how much LEGO costs these days? It's all expensive.

And if you're a LEGO collector and a Star Wars fan this might just be worth it. it looks just like the adorable blocky Falcon from the LEGO Star Wars games.

Look, I love Knights of the Old Republic 2 and Episode 1: Racer and I spent most of last weekend figuring out which poncho looked best in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (it's the camouflage one), but if you put a blaster to my head and asked me what the best Star Wars game is I would say "Pandemic's Star Wars: Battlefront 2 from 2005" and you would shoot me for lying because the answer is really LEGO Star Wars and everybody knows it.

So yeah, you should buy this 7,541-piece LEGO kit that comes with a Dejarik table and two sets of crew—a classic Han, Chewie, Leia, and C-3PO set and a modern Rey, Finn, and old Han set. The thing's 33 inches long and weighs about 17 pounds, good lord.

