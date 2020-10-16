League of Legends supergroup K/DA drops their debut EP on November 6

Riot Games scored a surprise hit in 2018 with Pop/Stars, a K-Pop song released by the League of Legends pretend supergroup K/DA. Today it unveiled the last of collaborators who will be taking part in the upcoming EP followup All Out, which will feature five new tracks including the August pre-release single The Baddest.

Here's who's in on All Out:

The Baddest: (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, Wolftyla

(G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, Wolftyla More: Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine

Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine Villain: Madison Beer, Kim Petras

Madison Beer, Kim Petras I'll Show You: TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, Annika Wells

TWICE, Bekuh BOOM, Annika Wells Drum Go Dum: Aluna, Wolftyla, Bekuh BOOM

The Baddest didn't really push my button the way Pop/Stars did, but Riot said that it's been a hit too, reaching the top of Billboard's World Digital Sales Chart for the week of September 12, and ringing up more than 20 million views—currently more than 25.5 milion—on YouTube since its August 27 release. (Pop/Stars, to compare, is at 382 million views since November 2018.)

All Out will be released on November 6. Ahead of that, Riot is also bringing new K/DA-themed stuff to League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, beginning on October 29. Here's the full rundown of what's coming in all three:

League of Legends

Seraphine the Starry-Eyed Songstress - Champion (Support/Mid)

K/DA All Out Seraphine - Ultimate Skin for 3250 RP (featuring three different forms to unlock once purchased based on her social media journey—a controversial decision that you can read more about here.)

K/DA All Out Ahri - Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA All Out Evelynn - Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA All Out Akali - Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA All Out Kai'Sa - Epic Skin for 1350 RP

K/DA All Out Kai'Sa Prestige Edition - Prestige Skin unlockable with 2000 Worlds Tokens

Legends of Runeterra

New Cards - Epic spell cards inspired by each of the K/DA members and their newest collaborator, Seraphine come to Runeterra as a permanent update for player’s collections.

K/DA All Out Event Pass - All players will receive a free Event Pass when they log onto Legends of Runeterra starting October 28, 2020, containing a full set of the new K/DA cards. The pass can be upgraded to include a brand new Guardian called Stellacorn, new K/DA inspired Guardians variants, emotes, and card backs.

K/DA Game Mode - In the all new game mode, K/DA Star Power, players can choose from five decks inspired by each K/DA member and Seraphine. Each deck comes with a unique always-on ability that compliments the featured spell.

K/DA Board - The all new K/DA Board comes equipped with special instrumental versions of iconic K/DA music, which players can swap mid-match to create the perfect mix.

Teamfight Tactics

K/DA Featherknight (K/DA Akali and K/DA All Out Akali inspired variants)

K/DA Hushtail (K/DA Ahri and K/DA All Out Ahri inspired variants)

K/DA Squink (K/DA Evelynn and K/DA All Out Evelynn inspired variants)

K/DA Furyhorn (K/DA Kai'Sa and K/DA All Out Kai'Sa inspired variants)

K/DA Lightcharger (K/DA 2018 and K/DA All Out Seraphine inspired variants)

And if you made it this far, here's your reward! You knew this was going to be in here somewhere.