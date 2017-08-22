Popular

Kill more naked giants in Attack on Titan 2

By

It's due out early next year.

Attack on Titan, the bonkers anime about killing naked giants, is getting another game adaptation next year in the form of Attack on Titan 2. Koei made the announcement today, releasing a teaser trailer that, lamentably, only shows snippets of cutscenes. 

Koei’s keeping quiet in regards to specific details, but expect to jump around using fancy grappling gear, known as Omni-Directional Maneuver Gear, while stabbing lots of gargantuan monsters.

Here’s the first game in action, to give you an idea of what to expect. 

Attack on Titan 2 is due out in early 2018.

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments