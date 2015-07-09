Popular

Ken joins Street Fighter V roster, plus new fighter teased

By

Headken

Series regular Ken Masters, (friends can call him Ken), is the latest character to be added to the Street Fighter V roster. A far from surprising addition, sure, but the trailer revealed at San Diego Comic-Con does show the fiery Dragon Punch aficionado rocking a new look. Check out those golden bangs.

The video also demos some of Ken's moves, positing him as the fiery, aggressive type—not a huge departure technically, but visually more molten. Our friends at Gamesradar report that “...his Heat Rush V-Tech Ability will bolster his special attacks, among other new moves.” I’m just glad he finally decided to freshen up that old haystack.

The video also hints at a future reveal, briefly flashing the face of what is presumably another character on the roster.

Theories?

Theories?

The PC beta of Street Fighter V is expected sometime this fall.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments