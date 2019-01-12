JRPG classic Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is out now on PC

After an announcement last summer, Tales of Vesperia is finally available on PC in its newly remastered form. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition released yesterday on Steam, just over ten years since the original released on PS3. The definitive edition includes all the PS3 content, but is updated with HD graphics, new music, new mini-games, new bosses, unreleased DLC for the original games, and two more playable characters. Tales of Vesperia is a fantastical story about the struggle over a powerful resource created by an ancient race to benefit humanity that's now threatening to destroy it.
Widely regarded as the best game in the Tales of series, Vesperia’s soft-focus art style has really benefited from the upgrade. The game port seems to be relatively free of technical problems, as well, and holds a Very Positive user rating a day after release.
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is available on Steam. You can see some of the changes at Bandai Namco’s official website here.