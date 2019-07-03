Jedi: Fallen Order's lightsaber will be more vibrant following E3 criticism

I didn't notice anything wrong with Jedi: Fallen Order's lightsaber—apart from its inability to cut things in two—but apparently I wasn't looking hard enough.

The lightsaber was missing the bright white core lightsabers usually have, and was instead more of a solid blue, according to the critics. (I'm not sure who those critics were, but good eyes, critics.) You can see that version of the lightsaber in the EA Play gameplay video above.

"We made a mistake on that one, and since then we've fixed it," said game director Stig Asmussen, answering a question about the "white light" during an episode of The Game Informer Show. "That was very fair feedback, fair criticism. We've tweaked that, and we've also tweaked the shape of the lightsaber blade a little. You can see the difference right away."

There you have it: The lightsaber has been changed. I didn't mind the blue beam myself, but I'm not a big enough Star Wars fan to be a stickler for that sort of thing. Getting phaser beams wrong in a Star Trek game, however, would be unforgivable.

We got to play a bit of Fallen Order back at E3, and while we didn't comment on lightsaber brightness, we were surprised to find that it's more open than it appeared in the EA Play demo. Check out Evan's impressions here.