Jacknife Chronicles pushes Garry's mod to the limit

The Jacknife Chronicles is a remarkable short film made entirely in Garry's mod. It's so good it made me say "woah" out loud, and then "what the-?", then "did he just-?", and then I said nothing, because my mouth was hanging open.

It's a revenge thriller set in a really, really dark version of Half Life's universe. Something very blurry and bad has happened and a man in a white shirt needs to die. Cue 12 minutes of explosive, first person hyperviolence in which our man parkours his way into the centre of a facility, passing through areas from Mirror's Edge and Portal as he goes. Check it out.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
