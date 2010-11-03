This is Ironclads' strangest voyage yet. Meet Chincha Islands War

If you'd asked me last week how I thought I'd be spending the afternoon of November 3rd, 2010, 'Disembowelling a narwhal' and 'Building a cathedral out of meringue' would have come higher on my list of probable activities than "Playing a strategy game set during the Chincha Islands War ". Totem Games' decision to turn a series of obscure mid-Nineteenth Century naval engagements between Spain and a South American alliance into a briny tactics title, takes eccentricity in wargame design to a glorious new level. Suddenly Hussar's Hungarian War of Independence and HPS's Dien Bien Phu efforts seem positively mainstream.

What drove a Russian studio to recreate such a dim and distant conflict ? Having played ICIW for a few hours now, I suspect it wasn't a deep interest in the subject matter. Disappointingly, the game fails to include versions of the key battles of the war, or model any of the broader strategic factors that ultimately led to Spain getting its stern kicked. If it wasn't for the ship names and the flags flapping above taffrails, the series of moderately diverting naval skirmishes that make up the so-called campaign would be utterly generic.

