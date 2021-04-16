Eager to unlock the Warzone Sykov pistol? This isn't the first time we've laid eyes on the full-auto handgun. In February, it briefly appeared in players inventories and some people were even able to unlock it. However, it's now back in the game, it's here to stay, and we're already discovering powerful, potentially broken builds for it.

You may be surprised to hear that the Sykov handgun isn't in Call of Duty: Cold War. New weapons have been released in both Cold War and Warzone simultaneously, excusing a few bugs, but this time around the new gun is available in Modern Warfare instead. Whether you're dipping back into MW's Multiplayer, or fancy turning into a zombie in Warzone, here's how to unlock the Sykov pistol, and a quick look at its legendary blueprint.

How to unlock the Sykov pistol in Warzone and Modern Warfare

To unlock the Sykov pistol for free, you need to get four kills while using pistols in five different matches.

People ran into a spot of trouble when the weapon launched and many were unable to unlock and begin levelling up the Sykov despite completing this challenge. Thankfully Raven Software has now fixed this issue, so we're free to hop in and rack up eliminations. Now, let's talk about the quickest way to unlock the snappy new pistol.

Warzone

Plunder is the best Warzone mode in which to unlock new weapons as you can keep respawning over the course of the match. The Warzone Diamatti pistol is still a monster, especially if you dual-wield it, and it's much easier to hunt down other players in this casual mode. You'll have plenty of time to score eliminations, and then some, but if you need some help finding a suitable build, take a look at my best Warzone loadouts guide.

(Image credit: Activision)

Modern Warfare

If you still have the game installed, or don't mind waiting for a 50GB download, MW's Multiplayer mode is the fastest route for getting your hands on the new secondary. Jump into a small map like Shipment and equip your pistol of choice to begin popping skulls.

As always, I recommend seeing the game through to the end, rather than quitting early once you've secured four eliminations. You want to ensure that your progress is tracked properly and the matches aren't very long anyway. Remember, its also best to queue into the Hardcore versions of MW's maps as everyone spawns with significantly lower HP, so you won't be outgunned by assault rifles and snipers.

The Sykov has released at the perfect time as there's a double XP event in Warzone this weekend. While this doesn't include MW, we'll be able to take advantage of the double XP, weapon XP, and battle pass XP to max out the Sykov in record time. The event starts today at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST and will run until April 18 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST.

Warzone Sykov: Sparks Operator bundle

If you'd rather get down to business straight away, you can get the legendary Monviso Sykov blueprint as part of the Sparks Operator Bundle. You'll have to part with a hefty 2400 COD Points, but this bundle also features an operator and legendary operator skin. Here's what's included in the Sparks Operator bundle:

Legendary Sparks skin and operator: Mirka

Mirka Legendary SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle: Frozen Waste

Frozen Waste Legendary Sykov pistol: Monviso

Monviso Vehicle skin: Traversette

Traversette Charm: True North

True North Sparks finishing move: Axing for Trouble

Axing for Trouble Calling card: The Tracker

The Tracker Emblem: Expedition

Expedition Spray: Out Cold

Out Cold Sparks quip: Wall Hanger

(Image credit: Activision)

The Sykov Monviso blueprint comes with five attachments:

Barrel: Sorokin 140mm Auto

Sorokin 140mm Auto Optic: Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex

Cronen LP945 Mini Reflex Stock: PP-Karabin

PP-Karabin Trigger Action: Lightweight Single-Action

Lightweight Single-Action Ammunition: 20 Round Mags

Just like other weapons that have released in the past, you can equip the Sykov blueprint and use it to complete its own unlock challenge. This is a great build to get you started, but you'll definitely want to level up the weapon as quickly as possible to unlock some valuable attachments. Most importantly, you'll want the Akimbo perk, which lets you hip fire using two Sykov pistols. The Monolithic Suppressor muzzle and its whopping 80 Round Drums are also worth slapping on the gun as soon as you unlock them.