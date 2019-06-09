Here's our first look at Elden Ring, the From Software and George R.R. Martin collab

Somehow it's real, as we discovered on Friday . Now we've seen it. The rumored open world game by Dark Souls studio From Software, with input from Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, just debuted at Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference. And From Software knows how to make a damn trailer.

Here's what you're about to hear:

"I doubt you could even imagine it. That which commanded the skies, giving life its fullest brilliance. The Elden Ring. Shattered, by someone or something. Don't tell me you don't see it. Look up at the sky. It burns."

Have a look at a few screenshots below.