Here's a mod to make Fallout 4 characters look anime

If you thought the problem with Fallout 4 was that its characters didn't have big enough eyes and small enough noses then here's the mod for you. It's called Animerace Nanakochan and it transforms Fallout 4's women into winsome anime ladies. (The modder has no plans to do the same for the Commonwealth's men.)

The mod works both on the player-character and NPCs and you can see how character creation works in the video below. It seems like there are some issues with longer hairstyles clipping through clothes, but that's a common problem in any game that allows extensive character creation.

You can download Animerace Nanakochan from Nexusmods. It's been downloaded over 7,600 times so far.

