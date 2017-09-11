Here's a better look at PUBG's upcoming foggy weather

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds just tweeted some new screenshots that give us a foggy look at the new fog effects headed to the Early Access battle royale shooter, after teasing a single image earlier. Have a look above and below. The next update will also bring a new rifle and leaderboards for first-person servers, as well as the usual smattering of tweaks and bug-fixes.

I suppose my question is: do people really want to play PUBG in fog on a regular basis? I personally sort of hate fog. When it's foggy in Fallout 4, for example, I'll find the nearest bench, sit my butt down, and fast-forward time until it clears up. In a spooky horror game fog feels apropos, but in an action shooter I guess I'd rather be able to see as much as possible.