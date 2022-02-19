Henry Cavill spotted at Games Workshop Headquarters

Audio player loading…

Witcher star and PC Gaming Global Goodwill Ambassador Henry Cavill recently paid a visit to Warhammer World—part of Games Workshop's UK headquarters—according to social media posts from various Games Workshop employees.

Cavill's love of the classic tabletop game is well-documented. He has previously defended Warhammer's honor on no less a battlefield than the Graham Norton show, and has also shared his personal miniature painting projects via Instagram.

The thing that makes this visit potentially exciting beyond the joy of knowing a strong successful guy shares a love of your hobby is Cavill's previously stated interest in being a part of any potential Warhammer 40k adaptation.

Speaking to Empire just last December, Cavill said: "I would absolutely leap at that opportunity —it's something I'd be very, very excited to do."

The actor's presence at Warhammer World certainly doesn't confirm anything—we've reached out to Games Workshop and will update this story if we hear back—but it's circumstantial evidence that something could be percolating.

There's been a glut of announcements for sci-fi, fantasy, and gaming adaptations these days. On the tabletop front, Wizards of the Coast is already pursuing a movie and a TV show based ib Dungeons and Dragons. The rush of announcements can be a bit exhausting, but the right talent could really make a project. The announcement of Walton Goggins' involvement in Amazon's Fallout series piqued my interest, and Cavill's talent and screen presence could go a long way in a Warhammer adaptation.