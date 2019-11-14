Halo Reach, Flight Simulator, and Yakuza games are coming to Xbox Game Pass PC

There's a certain screenshot I wanted to use for this article, but sadly can't: The Witcher 3 is coming to Xbox Game Pass, but not the PC version of the subscription. Oh well, Halo Reach will suffice. It and a ton of other games will be available with a Game Pass PC subscription this year and next.

The new games available now are: Age of Empires 2, Hearts of Iron 4, The Talos Principle, and Tracks: The Train Set Game. Hadn't heard of that last one, but checking it out on Steam brought me right back to childhood railroad engineering.

Before the end of 2019, Halo Reach, Darksiders 3, The Red Strings Club, The Escapists 2, Vambrace: Cold Soul, and My Fried Pedro will be made available for Games Pass PC owners.

Let's switch to bullet points for the 2020 Xbox Game Pass PC announcements, because a lot of games are coming to the service:

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Minecraft Dungeons

Forager

Grounded

Bleeding Edge

Wasteland 3

Flight Simulator

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Carrion

Cyber Shadow

Double Kick Heroes

Haven

Levelhead

Phogs

Skate Bird

Streets of Rage 4

Touhou Luna Nights

She Dreams Elsewhere

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XIII o Final Fantasy XIII-2

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

Final Fantasy XV

The Yakuza games and Final Fantasys are a nice surprise. Wasteland 3, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Flight Simulator, and Minecraft Dungeons also add a lot of value to game pass, which we will continue to recommend at its $5 introductory price.

Also coming in 2020 is the ability to play Game Pass games via Microsoft's xCloud streaming service, which is currently in testing. Or you can just install them, like the sensible PC gamer you are, but it'll be an option.