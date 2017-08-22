GTA Online update adds stylish machine gun car, new double payouts and rewards

GTA Online gets another new car today: the pleasingly late '70s-looking Ocelot Ardent, which comes equipped with two front-mounted machine guns. You can grab this one from Warstock now for a not-too-bad $1,150,000.

If you're looking for double experience and money this week, the Bunker Series playlist or any Bunker-based adversary mode offer twice as much GTA bucks and Rockstar Points for your time this week. Vehicle Vendetta also offers double payouts.

Also paying double this week are Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions, if you've got a vehicle warehouse. If you haven't, Rockstar's discounted those by 25% to get you started. I'm more interested in spending my spare $750,000 on an executive office, which are all discounted by 25% this week, too. For those fond of long drives into the countryside to make incremental money from arms trading, the Smoke Tree Road Bunker is $1,653,750 this week rather than its usual $2,205,000. Bunker manufacturing and research speeds are increased 25%, too.

You can also save 25% on the fancy Rocket Voltic, Cognoscenti 55 and and Schafter LWB from Legendary Motorsport, if you're into cars that don't have machine guns strapped to them. There's also a new premium race, Pulse, and a time trial, Coast to Coast, for those seeking more ways to earn bonus GTA$ and RP this week.

All of these bonuses and savings run until 28 August, and are live in the game now.