GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist: Locations, loot, and what to expect

The Cayo Perico heist is coming to GTA Online, and according to Rockstar Games it will be the biggest heist yet.

What can you expect from this heist? First and foremost, it takes place in an entirely new location. And it sounds like you'll be able to make off with a hell of a lot of loot... if you can get back to Los Santos alive. And that's a pretty big if.

Here's everything we know about GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist.

When does GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist come out?

The new heist arrives in GTA Online on December 15.

As with previous updates, the new heist is free for anyone who owns GTA Online.

What's the new heist all about?

Pack your bags, because you're leaving Los Santos behind.

The new heist takes place on a tropical island, where players will attempt to take over and loot the stronghold of "the world's most notorious drug dealer," El Rubio.

Despite the dance parties on sandy beaches, the rolling waves, and the tropical vibes, it's not a vacation. El Rubio owns the entire island and employs his own personal army plus plenty of high-tech security. Things are going to get messy.

(Image credit: Rockstar North)

Can I do the heist solo? Probably not, huh?

Actually, yes! You can! According to Rockstar, the Cayo Perico heist features "a brand-new approach to Heist design that features the ability to play everything solo or with up to three other players."

So even if you don't crew up with friends in GTA Online, you'll still be able to tackle the new heist.

How much loot can I get?

Well, we don't have exact figures, but "as much art, gold and drug money as you can carry" sounds like a lot. You can also acquire "new vehicles and tactical weapons" during the heist.

And as we can see in the trailer, one of those vehicles is a damn submarine that serves as your mobile HQ. That alone is probably worth your time.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Dope. Anything else?

Yes. The heist will introduce a new radio station with 100+ new songs, and a new underground dance club called The Music Locker, which will be located inside The Diamond Casino in Los Santos.

The Music Locker will feature a rotation of visiting DJs like Moodyman, Keinemusik, Palm Trax, and more, and it'll provide a new social space to dance, party, and hang out with other players. Sounds like a good place to spend all your freshly-stolen drug money, right?