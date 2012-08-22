GTA 5 screenshots show lovely lifestyle activities, anyone for a spot of tennis?

The GTA 5 screenshots we've seen so far look like they've sprung out of an adventure holiday pamphlet. There are three empty picture frames left on the Grand Theft Auto 5 front page . Perhaps the screenshot releases will mirror the arc of the announcement trailer. We're in the idyllic phase right now, it's all tennis and hang gliders and lovely views, but beneath this serene suburban lifestyle robbers are plotting heists, weapon dealers are stocking up on RPGs and someone, somewhere, is planning to steal a fighter jet . Get a sense for the peaceful flip side of all that with these three new GTA 5 screens.