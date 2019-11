For the most part, the events of GTA 5 are not really something you'd want recreated in real life. Especially the way you play it. Oh yes, I know what you did.

Luckily, this short film focuses on getting the look and feel of GTA's camera and systems just right. And, of course, the location. Because it's set in Los Angeles—a city that has more than a passing resemblance to Los Santos.

It's made by Corridor Digital; who previously created this excellent top-down action montage.