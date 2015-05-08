Popular

iCEnhancer graphics mod is coming to GTA 5

By

Having thoroughly polished Liberty City, the iCEnhancer mod is coming to GTA 5. It's early days yet, but Hayssam Keilany's ENB-based graphical enhancement mod is in the works for Rockstar's latest. You can see some pre-alpha screenshots over at the mod's Facebook page, and the following video courtesy of Overclock3D.

Okay, it's early enough in development that—aside from an overly pink-ish plane—it's hard to see what's changed. But these are the first few tweaks in the mod's development. Aesthetic preference aside, iCEnhancer did some amazing things for GTA 4, and there's every chance Los Santos could one day benefit from similar improvements.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
