Gray Zone is a sci-fi RTS releasing in Early Access next year

Slovakian developers Eastworks Studios have announced they'll be releasing Gray Zone, a "Narrative driven tactical RTS game", in 2020. Set hundreds of years in the future, the narrative part of its pitch involves a slave turning against his masters. "Expect memorable characters, fun dialogs and lots of action!" It'll also feature a tactics mode where you can freeze time and issue orders to your troops.

The Early Access release will contain complete versions of the first five missions, with more to come a few months later. They've been working on it for two years already, and say, "a conservative estimate would put the game’s completion date at Q4 2023. However, our aim with early access is to be able to expand our team and speed up production, which would finish the game sooner, but for now that’s the estimate."

Gray Zone has a Steam page if you want some more info. It'll be available in March.