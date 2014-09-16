Rockstar cites need for "extra polish" for Grand Theft Auto 5 PC delay

While it's nice to have Grand Theft Auto 5 confirmed for PC, and nicer still to have a release date confirmed, it does kinda sting that PC owners will have to wait until January 27 to terrorise Los Santos. The game will arrive two months after it releases for PS4 and Xbox One, but now Rockstar has commented on the delay.

"We're glad to see so many of you are excited for the upcoming release of the new versions of GTAV and we look forward to sharing more details with you soon," a post on this Rockstar blogpost reads. "We are also incredibly excited to be bringing GTAV to the PC, but the game requires a little more development time in order to ensure that it is as amazing and polished as possible. Please do stay tuned as we reveal new features and information about all the new versions in the weeks ahead."

If GTA 4 is any indication, a fair amount of extra work will go into developing the PC edition, and hey: at least it hasn't been cancelled . A bunch of extra features have already been confirmed, including 100 new songs, new weapons, vehicles and activities, plus a range of graphical updates. Besides, just because GTA isn't coming out until January doesn't mean other games can't be played in the meantime.