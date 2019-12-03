Grab this battery backup deal and protect your PC from power outages for $80

Buying a battery backup is somewhat like shopping for underwear—it's usually not glamorous, but you're better off with it than without. Trust me, there's nothing fun about seeing your PC suddenly shut off during a thunderstorm. If you don't already own one, check out this CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD model.

B&H Photo is selling this UPS (uninterruptible power supply) for $79.99, after automatically applying a $35 coupon card (once you add the UPS to your cart). That's the cheapest this model has been in a long time. It typically sells for around $110 (though it briefly dipped to $74.50 on Amazon a year ago).

So, though technically not the cheapest it's ever been, this Cyber Week PC gaming deal comes pretty close.

A battery backup will keep your PC and other hardware up and running for a short period of time during a power outage. This gives you time to save your work and properly shut down your PC. This particular unit can output up to 600W, but it has a 108Wh battery meaning it would only last about 10 minutes if your PC is running full tilt. Still, that's enough to get you safely through a brownout.

The best uninterruptible power supplies will also also protect your precious components from power spikes and surges. In addition, this model offers a feature called automatic voltage regulation (AVR), which corrects minor power fluctuations that are prone to occur from a naked outlet.