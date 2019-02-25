Grab this 25-inch 240Hz gaming monitor for only $260

Alienware hasn't managed to crack our list of the best gaming monitors, but if you catch one on sale, it's a different story. Case in point, Alienware's 25-inch AW2518HF can be had for just $259.99 right now.

It's on sale for $279.99 via Google Express, but if you've never made a purchase there before (or create a new account), you can save an additional $20 by applying coupon code FEBSAVE19, which is good for 20 percent off (capped at $20).

The AW2518HF is a 1080p monitor that is built for fast-action gaming with a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also supports FreeSync.

