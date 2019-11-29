Grab the Logitech G502 Hero wired gaming mouse for £28 on Amazon

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

If you're after a cheap gaming mouse this Black Friday, you won't go far wrong with the Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance gaming mouse. It's currently sitting at £28 on Amazon, meaning a saving of £52 and while it's not the sleekest looking mouse on the market, the Logitech name means you'll be getting a sturdy addition to your gaming set-up.

The Logitech G502 Hero has 11 programmable buttons and provides precision tracking up to 16 000 DPI with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration. Adjustable weights mean you can tinker with the feel of the mouse to find the perfect balance for your needs. And if you fancy a splash of colour, the Lightsync technology provides fully customisable RGB lighting which you can synchronise with your gaming.

If you're still undecided, you can take a look at our Logitech G502 Hero review for an in-depth look at how it performs—with a score of 82, I'd say we were won over.

