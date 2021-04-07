Ghosts promises to be FMV horror, only good

The people behind quarantine Zoom-call horror movie Host are working on a new production, and this time it's "a real-time live action game" called Ghosts. You play the producer of a TV show about ghost hunters who sits in a van controlling camera feeds from a haunted house, choosing which footage to broadcast as your intrepid crew explore.

That crew is being played by the cast of Host—Haley Bishop, Radina Drandova, Jemma Moore, Caroline Ward, and Emma Louise Webb—and it's being written and directed by Host's writer and producer Jed Shepherd. Also notable: Creature design by Trevor Henderson, creator of internet-haunting star of multiple games and mods SirenHead, with fabrication being handled by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

The creature in question is the Long Lady, who is said to look through the windows of houses on a particular street of London in times of tragedy. Apparently if you look directly at her face, you die. She sounds kind of like a cross between Hasshaku-sama (the ghost that inspired Resident Evil's Lady Dimitrescu), and Slender Man.

We are making a REAL-TIME, live-action HORROR video game! Written & Directed by ⁦⁦@Jedshepherd⁩ starring us! Creature design by Siren Head’s Trevor Henderson ⁦@slimyswampghost⁩ and brought to life by the incredible ⁦@hensoncompany⁩ (Labyrinth/Dark Crystal)! pic.twitter.com/V7h1gqEzV3April 7, 2021 See more

The real-time element of Ghosts is that it can only be played at 10pm in your local timezone, and if you stop playing that's it—game over, everybody dies. It doesn't sound like a game for people with small bladders or outside commitments, but the test card that appears if you try to play at any other time can apparently be bypassed: "If you can crack the 'test' you will have access to an unlockable pre-watershed version where you can breathe and save your progress".

As well as controlling the cameras you have to track the cast's heart-rate monitors, keep things exciting for the viewers, host a call-in segment, and examine documents and files full of information about what's been going on in the area to figure out what's really going on.

Ghosts is planned for release on February 22, 2022.