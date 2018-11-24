Get a bunch of Noctua's best-in-class fans and CPU coolers for 20% off

Image via Redditor BladeScraper

Nobody's better at air cooling than Noctua. The company famous for its fan designs and giant air cooling towers, which often match or out perform all-in-one liquid coolers, sells its hardware at a deserved premium. But you can save some money buying Noctua CPU coolers and fans this Black Friday with a nice 20 percent off coupon at Rakuten.

Simply use the code BF20 at checkout to take 20 percent off the top. This works site-wide, but we're mostly interested in the large selection of Noctua gear the store carries. We've assembled easy links to our favorites below.

Noctua NF-A14 140mm fan | $21.95 (Save 20%)

A standard 140mm PWM Noctua fan, ideal for airflow through a case. There's not much to say here other than it's a great fan that'll keep your whole case cool, and make less noise doing it than most of the competition. Buy at Rakuten