Genshin Impact is teaming up with KFC for a bucket-and-glider deal in China

Genshin Impact is a major hit, but now it appears that it's really hit the big time. Genshin Impact streamer Zeniet posted an image to Twitter indicating that miHoYo is teaming up with KFC for a branded bucket deal in China.

KFC collaborating with Genshin Impact. Offering limited time KFC Diluc Bucket and Wing skin.

Purchasing the Diluc Chicken Bucket, according to Reddit, will also get you a code for an exclusive Glider in KFC's colors. There's no indication that KFC-themed skins for Diluc and Noelle are part of the deal, however, which probably makes sense: Genshin Impact doesn't currently support skins, and rolling them out with a KFC crossover locked to China would be an unusual way to make a debut.

This kind of crossover apparently isn't all that unusual in China. Back in 2019, for example, KFC and Final Fantasy 14 teamed up for a promotion that led to players eating a disturbing amount of fried chicken just to try and earn a special chocobo mount. There's also this:

Arknights

(That's from Identity V.)

KFC has also established a presence in gaming in other parts of the world in recent years. It launched a full-on "gaming division" in 2018 (although it appears to be dedicated primarily to sharing memes), sponsors Rainbow Six Siege tournaments, and in 2019 launched "A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator" starring an unexpectedly attractive Colonel Sanders, who Fraser failed to get with.

The image indicates that Diluc Chicken Bucket will go on sale on March 8. I've emailed KFC and miHoYo for more information, including whether it might come to North America someday—I don't play Genshin Impact but I'm always up for a greasy fast food promotional stunt—and will update if I receive a reply.