From Doctor Who to Dune: series that deserve great games

A great film or book won't necessarily spawn a great game, and the gaming history is full of quickly produced tie-in cash grabs. But when a game gets its source material right, it's a joy. It makes the original better, adding secret chapters to the book you loved, or extending the streets of the meticulously crafted set you've pored over during various repeat watchings.

When the credits roll on Blade Runner I want more of those streets. I want more stories from that world. I want something that will deepen my relationship with the film and indulge my obsession. Lots of series deserve that treatment. Welcome to the what-if zone. Here are a few series that deserve a great videogame. There are many, many more than I've listed here, so we'll probably come back and add extras later.

Got any ideas for games you'd love to see made? Got a pitch for an amazing Godfather game? Any thoughts about how, say, Back To The Future could work in an interactive medium? Let us know in the comments.