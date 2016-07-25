Free "Trump Rising" DLC brings The Donald to Supreme Ruler Ultimate

BattleGoat Studios describes its Supreme Ruler series as “real-time geo-political military strategy games,” leading players from the Second World War through the Cold War and beyond, “as our world lurches from one crisis to the next.” In that context, the new DLC announced today is perfectly fitting: Supreme Ruler: Trump Rising gives players the ability to lead the World's Greatest Nation as the World's Shoutiest Cheeto—or to take control of a different nation and try to minimize the damage.

The DLC begins on Inauguration Day 2017, following the upcoming US election, and brings “updated 'Modern World' relationships, leaders, and regional economies” to the game. Trump Tower development zones will enable you to encourage regional growth, and you can even build that wall along the Mexican border, although you might not actually be able to make Mexico pay for it. But no matter what you do, you'll have to do it in the environment of chaos and uncertainty that the game foresees arriving in the wake of a Trump administration.

“To China and Russia, the new US President seems so unpredictable and reckless that it seems logical to make a pre-emptive strike rather than wait for him to have a 'bad hair day' and launch a strike against them,” the DLC description on Steam says. “In Western Europe, leaders are shaken by their new reality and realize they may have to make concessions to Russia now that America can no longer be relied upon. The European Union itself is in disarray as the UK prepares to leave and forge its own relationships. In Mexico, and even in Canada, militaries are brought to an unprecedented level of readiness over concern of Trump's ambitions.”

The good news—about the DLC, not about Wee-Hands Man becoming president—is that the Trump Rising DLC will be free for everyone who owns Supreme Ruler Ultimate. It goes live tomorrow.

