Forza Horizon 3 demo free on Windows 10 Store

It's been a busy week for Playground Games' drive 'em up Forza Horizon 3—first, it released its Alpinestars car pack, then it revealed details on its first expansion due later this year, and now it's launched a free demo on Windows 10.

The latter can be located via the Windows 10 Store and offers the following, as per this post from Microsoft community manager Brian Ekberg:

"Your tour Down Under begins in classic Horizon fashion – with beautiful scenery, great driving roads, and awesome vehicles. From the moment the action begins, you are unmistakably in Australia, with all of its awe-inspiring beauty and tremendous environmental diversity. You’ll blast along ocean-side roads, and race on the beach alongside the famed Twelve Apostles landmarks.

"You’ll grab ludicrous air off of Danger Sign jumps buried deep in the Australian rainforests, and have a chance to get sideways through Drift Zones in Byron Bay. Once you’ve finished all the events in the demo, you’ll be able to hop online and join your fellow Forza friends in an online free-roam session to explore the demo’s map together."

Again, the demo is free so I'd say it's worth a whirl on those grounds alone. If you need more convincing, though, Phil described the full game, which incidentally marks the Horizon series' debut on PC, thusly in his review: "The best Forza Horizon is now one of the best racing games on PC. Vast, varied and lots of fun."