Fortnite Season 10 teaser suggests a return to the way things used to be

During the Fortnite World Cup viewers were treated to a brief teaser of the forthcoming Season 10, which will begin on August 1. That teaser was an image of Dusty Depot, a location from way back in the beginnings of Fortnite—it was the first Point of Interest on the map to be altered, having a meteor hit it and create Dusty Divot.

Does this imply time travel? Maybe a nostalgic leap back into 'Fortnite Classic'? And what does it have to do with the mecha-versus-kaiju battle that Fortnite players just witnessed? Honestly, your guess is as good as mine. But the thought of nostalgia for the way a game used to be when it only came out in 2017 is pretty wild.

As for the World Cup itself, 16-year-old Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf was the winner, and by a significant margin: 59 points to 33.