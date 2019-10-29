Fortnite: Where to find the letter T

As part of Fortnite Chapter 2's Alter Ego mission, you're tasked with collecting the letters that make up "F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E." With the beginning of week 4, the first letter T has been revealed in week 4's loading screen.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2: Letter T location

So where is that elusive letter T? Look in the upper right corner of the loading screen and you'll see it hiding on top of the Dirty Docks crane walkway. Here's where you want to look in-game.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Congrats. You've officially got FORT accounted for. If you need any help with the rest of Fortnite's challenges, we've got you covered. For the Alter Ego challenges, here's where the letter F is located, where the letter O is located, and where the letter R is located, just for starters. Don't forget our full rundown of everything cool about Fortnitemares.