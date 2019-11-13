If you've been sticking with Fortnite's Alter Ego mission during Chapter 2 season 1, then you've probably been scouting for those elusive letters that spell out F-O-R-T-N-I-T-E. With battle stars no longer being a thing, they're this season's coveted treasure hunt. Missing a letter? Here's F-O-R-T and N.

So where is the letter I located? Read below to find out.

Requirements

Before you can grab the letter I, you first have to complete eight of the week six challenges after they become available on November 14th. Once you finish those eight challenges, you'll get the week six loading screen. You'll also need the Chapter 2 battle pass to access any of these challenges, obviously.

Fortnite letter I Location

You'll find the letter I at Frenzy Farms. More specifically, look for the big red barn at the northeastern edge of the area and head on inside.

You'll want to go up to what is technically the third level, so up two flights of stairs. The north-facing side of the barn will have a walkway and a window. The letter I is located there. You can get an idea from the picture below.

And that's it. You've got the letter I and only need T and E when they come out later this season. If you need more Fortnite guides you can count on PC Gamer.

