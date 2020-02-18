Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 might be called TakeOver and include helicopters

The first details of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 might have been revealed after fans figured out the latest teasers from Epic. The name of the next season could be TakeOver, as revealed by Fortnite leaker HYPEX , who found the name after datamining the Epic Games launcher.

More reveals come from a teaser image posted on the official Fortnite Twitter account. The most intriguing part of the image are the golden shards, which Eurogamer points out seem to show the interior of a base, which HYPEX has discovered may be added to the Eye Land in the middle of the battle royale map.

A closer look at this base can be found by tweaking the colours of the teaser image to reveal a hidden background (via Reddit). It seems the base could feature a jetty and a helipad, leading fans to speculate that Chapter 2 Season 2 will add helicopters and ships.

Epic also launched an ARG over the weekend with a poster featuring a golden handprint. It was first spotted in a São Paulo metro station but has since been found in other cities around the world. This led to people discovering a phone number which had a message about an agency recruitment drive and an incoming oil rig when called.

The official Fortnite accounts have now been updated with images that include the golden handprint. Eurogamer reports that some objects have turned gold in the Eye Land area in-game. Current theories point to a story involving some kind of Midas touch. And, due to a cat sound being found inside Fortnite, it seems a character called Agent Meowsicles will be introduced to the game.

Everything should come together when Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 drops on February 20.