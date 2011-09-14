Fifa 12 demo out now

For the first time in years, the new Fifa on PC gets all the same bells and whistles as the console versions. That means we'll get the crunching tackles enabled by the Player Impact Engine. You can see the new tech in action right now, in the 1.5 GB Fifa 12 demo , which offers 3 minute matches in Man City's Etihad arena. Arsenal, Man City, Barcelona, Milan, Marseille, and Borussia Dortmund are all playable, and the demo includes a series of tutorials to teach you the finer arts of tackling horribly late and mangling up your opponent. Fifa 12 is out on September 27 in the US, and September 30 in Europe.