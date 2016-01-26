Far Cry Primal video preview

We recently got to sample a few hours of life in 10,000 BC Central Europe, and the bad news is that the quality of restaurants and nightlife was every bit as bad as the Yelp reviews had warned. Unless you like eating barely-cooked badger brain and being constantly stalked by a tribe of headhunters. In which case, five stars all around for Far Cry Primal. The game was playable (on PS4 not PC, sadly) at preview events hosted by Ubisoft last week, where I took the footage used to make the video above. Also be sure to check out Shaun’s more textual take on the game here, which includes separate videos of a whole mission and a look at the lead character’s skill tree.