Fallout-inspired Underrail leaves Early Access next week

Disappointed by Fallout 4? Or are you simply in the mood for more post-apocalyptic roleplaying? Then you, my friend, want to check out Underrail: an isometric RPG set in a network of metro tunnels, the Earth's surface having been rendered uninhabitable. I've been interested in Underrail for three goddamn years, and it's finally leaving Early Access...next week. December 18th, to be precise.

Here's a launch trailer to whet your whistle:

Is December 18 a good time to release a game? I hope so. It's probably better than the game's original release date: December 21. I've read a bit of chatter about Underrail since playing the demo way back when, and it has some very enthusiastic fans. I can't wait to find out why.

Underrail is currently pretty cheap, but it's scheduled to go up in price sometime before the game leaves Early Access. You can find it on Steam here.